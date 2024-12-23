How long will Bukayo Saka be injured for? Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says it's "not looking good"
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Forward Saka suffered a hamstring injury in Arsenal’s 5-1 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday. The Englishman was seen almost in tears as he was taken off early into the match.
He was later filmed leaving Selhurst Park on crutches, souring what had been a comprehensive second win over the Eagles in four days after Gabriel Jesus’ hat-trick secured Arsenal’s passage to the Carabao Cup semi-finals.
Asked about the 23-year-old England international’s condition, Arteta said: “It is not looking good. He will be out for many weeks.”
It comes not long after Raheem Sterling, who is meant to be Saka’s back-up at right wing, also picked up an injury. Sterling is at Arsenal on a season-long loan from Chelsea.
Speaking immediately after the Crystal Palace match, Arteta said: “He felt something in his hamstring. He couldn’t continue. He will have to be assessed, so I’m pretty worried about that one.
“We lost Raheem [Sterling] yesterday [Friday], we don’t know for how long as well, so to lose two players in 24 hours is not good.
“Unfortunately with the amount of games that we are playing, every three days with this schedule, it doesn’t surprise me, but the team will react to that.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.