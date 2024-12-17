Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk, 23, has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for meldonium - so what is the banned substance?

Meldonium, also known as mildronate, is a "metabolic modulator" that alters how the body processes energy. According to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the drug helps the body “use oxygen sparingly and restore energy quickly,” effectively enhancing athletic performance. The drug modifies hormonal processes that can influence enzymatic reactions in the body, making it a performance-enhancing substance.

WADA banned meldonium in 2016 after concerns it was being widely misused by athletes for its energy-boosting effects.

Mudryk now joins a list of athletes who have faced bans for meldonium use. One of the most prominent cases involved tennis legend Maria Sharapova, who tested positive for the drug in 2016. Sharapova, who admitted to using meldonium for 10 years to treat health issues, initially received a two-year suspension. On appeal, her ban was reduced to 15 months.

Sharapova stated at the time: “I did not realise it had become a banned substance. I take full responsibility for not knowing.”

Other athletes have also faced significant sanctions. Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin tested positive in 2016, leading to the cancellation of his bout against Deontay Wilder. In recent years, meldonium has resulted in bans for:

Tamerlan Tagziev – Wrestler, received a four-year suspension.

Alexander Krushelnitskiy – Olympic curling bronze medallist, banned for four years.

Oleksandr Senkevych – Canoeing star, served a four-year ban.

Ray Walker – Gaelic football player, received a four-year ban.

Aybol Abiken – Kazakh footballer, banned for three years in 2022.

Mudryk strongly denies any wrongdoing and insists he has never knowingly taken a banned substance. The Chelsea winger wrote on Instagram: “This has come as a complete shock as I have NEVER knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules. I am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened.”

He continued: “I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon. I cannot say any more now due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will as soon as I can.” Mudryk now awaits the results of his B-sample, which will determine whether the suspension is upheld. If confirmed, he could face a lengthy ban.