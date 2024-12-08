Tottenham v Chelsea: Will Cristian Romero play in London derby? Injury update ahead of Premier League clash
Tottenham Hotspur play host to Chelsea in the Premier League today (December 8) as Spurs look to bounce back from a humiliating mid-week defeat to AFC Bournemouth.
Ange Postecoglu’s side is currently 11th in the league, while the Blues are flying high in third. With the likes of Micky van de Ven and Ben Davies ruled out through injury, the Australian’s defensive options are somewhat limited.
Romero has been nursing a foot injury, and has not featured in the past three gameweeks. But that could all change today.
According to Postecoglu, Romero was due to rejoin first-team training this week, which is typically an indicator of being ready to jump back into the fray.
Elsewhere for Tottenham, midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is still suspended until Boxing Day - following an incident on Uruguayan TV earlier this year - while striker Richarlison is still out with a hamstring injury. The Brazilian is unlikely to return to the starting XI until the new year.
Crucially, Spurs are also without first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, with Fraser Forster expected to deputise in his absence.
As far as Chelsea are concerned, there are no new major injury updates - defender Reece James is still out with a long-term recurring injury and fellow defender Wesley Fofana has also been sidelined with a damaged hamstring.
Mykhailo Mudryk is out with an illness, but has played barely 120 minutes of Premier League football all season.