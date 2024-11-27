Chelsea could let one of their record signings leave in January.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We witnessed another spell binding set of Champions League fixtures last night, as Manchester City drew with Feyenoord and Arsenal beat Sporting CP - what is happening back home in the Premier League today?

Chelsea are looking to move one of their attacking players on in January - meanwhile, a major Serie A club have made ‘contact’ with Manchester United over a potential transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea ‘keen’ to let Mykhailo Mudryk leave in January

Chelsea could allow one of their big money signings, Mykhailo Mudryk, to leave the club over the course of the January transfer window. According to former Manchester United scout Mick Brown, Blues head coach Enzo Maresca is not ‘particularly impressed’ by the Ukraine international.

They are said to be ‘keen’ to secure a transfer away from the club for Mudryk, but they must be willing to accept a cut price deal if they wish to do so. It is thought that there is little chance of them being able to recoup the £89 million figure that they paid for him in 2023 - or even half of this.

Speaking with Football Insider, Brown said: “I hear they’re keen to move him on in January. I think they’ve got the makings of a very good team at Chelsea, but he isn’t likely to be a part of that. There isn’t space for him in the team at the moment and I don’t think Maresca has been particularly impressed by him so far.

“But I don’t think they’re likely to make a profit on him or even get their money back, let’s put it that way. He’s on a big contract too, which they’d like to get off the books if they can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s the problem they’ve got themselves into, though. Which clubs will be willing to pay his wages and spend a big chunk of money on signing him?

I think if clubs do make a move for him, they’ll probably look to pay around £30 million at most. So Chelsea might have to bite the bullet and accept that if they really want to move him on. They’ll have to cut their losses.“

Manchester United flop Joshua Zirkzee could join Juventus in January

Joshua Zirkzee has only been at United for a few months - nevertheless, his time at Old Trafford could reach a premature end, following reports that Juventus boss Thiago Motta wants to bring him to the Allianz Stadium in January.

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, the Old Lady have ‘already made contact’ with United over a potential transfer for the Dutch international. It is unclear how much they will need to pay to pry him from the Red Devils’ grasp, but it is unlikely to be anywhere near the £35.8 million that they initially signed him for back in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far this season, Zirkzee has made 16 appearances in all competitions for United, scoring a single goal and notching up a pair of assists. It has been a move to forget for both the club and the player - a clean break may be the best result for all parties.