Crystal Palace star set for new destination after Newcastle United snub last summer

One of the Premier League’s biggest teams is flirting with signing an England international from Crystal Palace.

Last summer, one of the main transfer sagas was Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi being linked to Newcastle United. The Magpies submitted multiple bids for Guehi during the transfer window, but were rejected at every turn.

Guehi has stayed at Crystal Palace, who are currently 15th in the Premier League, but having snubbed Newcastle could soon be heading to a new destination instead.

According to Football Insider, the 24-year-old is a target for Manchester City, and the Prem giants could move for him as early as the January transfer window. Under Gareth Southgate and Lee Carsley, he has become a stalwart in the England national team, and certainly seems to have turned some heads in the process.

Could Guehi soon be wearing a different shade of blue? | Getty Images

The outlet reported that Guehi “ticks a lot of boxes” for Man City boss Pep Guardiola, who will likely be looking to strengthen his squad depth after an injury crisis earlier this season. This could even start an entire overhaul of the team’s back line.

Where will Rashford go next?

After his statement about being “ready for a new challenge” and going to the press before speaking to his manager, it seems Marcus Rashford’s departure from Manchester United is now inevitable.

Last summer, he flirted with the possibility of moving to Paris Saint-Germain, and with his extensive wage demands that seemed like the only place he realistically could go. But now, another club has entered the fray - and surprisingly, it’s not a Saudi Pro League side.

TBR Football has reported that Atletico Madrid are keen on bringing Rashford to LaLiga on loan. The Spanish giants are an attractive proposition to the English winger, who is keen to still play European football.

It comes after the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal both ruled themselves out of trying to sign Rashford - even though both clubs could comfortably afford him.