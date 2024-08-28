Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are reportedly close to an arrangement for the transfer of Marc Guehi.

The centre-back, who played a major role in England’s 2024 Euros campaign, has been one of Newcastle United’s top transfer targets this summer. According to reports, the Magpies have submitted at least four bids for the defender, with the last two in the region of £65m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is close to joining Newcastle United. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as Palace agree a deal worth £17.7m with Bundesliga side Wolfsburg for French defender Maxence Lacroix, according to The Guardian. The arrival of another top defender would pave the way for Guehi to leave before the transfer window closes on Friday (August 30).

Eddie Howe’s side have been embroiled in two major transfer sagas this summer; Guehi being the former, but the second being talks about the future of winger Anthony Gordon, who has been a target for Liverpool FC - although a move has not materialised. But the Magpies have not made any major signings themselves, despite the wealthy Saudi investment fund behind them.

Defender Lloyd Kelly joined on a free alongside Will Osula, who was bought from Sheffield United for £15m. Goalkeepers Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy have also been brought in as back-up to Nick Pope.