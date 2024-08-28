Newcastle United closing in on Crystal Palace defender as increased transfer fee discussed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The centre-back, who played a major role in England’s 2024 Euros campaign, has been one of Newcastle United’s top transfer targets this summer. According to reports, the Magpies have submitted at least four bids for the defender, with the last two in the region of £65m.
Now, NationalWorld’s sister title The Shields Gazette has claimed that a fee of £70m is now on the table - although has not been agreed with Crystal Palace yet.
It comes as Palace agree a deal worth £17.7m with Bundesliga side Wolfsburg for French defender Maxence Lacroix, according to The Guardian. The arrival of another top defender would pave the way for Guehi to leave before the transfer window closes on Friday (August 30).
Eddie Howe’s side have been embroiled in two major transfer sagas this summer; Guehi being the former, but the second being talks about the future of winger Anthony Gordon, who has been a target for Liverpool FC - although a move has not materialised. But the Magpies have not made any major signings themselves, despite the wealthy Saudi investment fund behind them.
Defender Lloyd Kelly joined on a free alongside Will Osula, who was bought from Sheffield United for £15m. Goalkeepers Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy have also been brought in as back-up to Nick Pope.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.