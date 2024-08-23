Will Kieran Trippier leave Newcastle? Manager Eddie Howe reacts to transfer rumours

Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier and head coach Eddie Howe Picture: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe says defender Kieran Trippier “continues to be really valued” at the club after reports emerged that he could leave in search of better game time.

Trippier recently lost the Magpies captaincy to Bruno Guimarães and was an unused substitute in last week’s narrow victory over Southampton. The Athletic report that the full-back wants to leave St James’ Park and a move to another Premier League club such as Everton could be on the cards.

Ahead of Newcastle’s trip to Bournemouth, Howe was quizzed about Trippier’s future at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I'm not really sure where this has come from,” he said on rumours that Trippier was headed for the exit. “Tripps is a really valuable member of the squad. His professionalism has been first-class. Since coming here he’s played a huge role in changing the narrative around the team. He galvanised the squad from the first day.”

Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier and head coach Eddie Howe Picture: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle already rebuffed offers for Trippier in January from Bayern Munich. However, after losing both the captain’s armband and potentially his place in the starting lineup, rumours are swirling that his time at the club is nearing an end, despite being under contract until 2026.

Howe insisted Trippier’s demotion from the captaincy has been exaggerated as a problem, but admitted he can’t guarantee the star will stay. “I can never answer with absolute certainty because it’s football and the window is always unpredictable. We take every case individually and try to make the right decision for the player and the club.”

Everton are apparently interested in a move for the 33-year-old as they struggle to make up the numbers in their Premier League squad. Manager Sean Dyche said they have “14 recognised first team players” available for their trip to Tottenham this weekend with full-back (Trippier’s position) posing a particular problem. Dyche and Trippier are old acquaintances after a spell together at Burnley, though some have pointed out that it might not be the best signing to provide a long-term solution to their personnel issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in the back line, Newcastle’s pursuit of Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi continues - the Eagles have turned down bids as high as £65m for the England centre-back, but interest remains high from Newcastle. In the meantime, summer signing Lloyd Kelly may make an appearance against his former club this weekend with Fabian Schär controversially suspended.

Fans will have to wait to see if Trippier makes a return to the team in Sunday’s 2pm kickoff on the south coast.