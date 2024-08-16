Newcastle United submit a fourth bid for Crystal Palace and England defender
As previously reported by NationalWorld, the Magpies have been chasing the signature of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi ever since he came back from the 2024 Euros, where England reached the final.
Newcastle’s previous bid of £65m was rejected, and now multiple outlets have reported that a fourth bid has also been turned down by Palace. According to Chronicle Live, the latest bid was still £65m, but with extra add-ons for Palace.
Meanwhile, incumbent Newcastle defenders Dan Burn and Jamaal Lascelles have reached the last 12 months of their contracts - making signing Guehi one of Eddie Howe’s top priorities.
Guehi himself has said: “I'm aware still a little bit of the attention. But it is not something I am looking into if that make any sense. I am still in my corner. All you can control is the controllables.
“I can't control anything else going on outside or any exterior noise, I can only focus on my football and giving my best at any given moment.”
