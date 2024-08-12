Newcastle up the ante with improved offer for Crystal Palace star and England international
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
NationalWorld has already been reporting on the Magpies’ plans to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi - but to date, all advances from Eddie Howe’s club have been shut down.
Now, Newcastle are preparing a bigger bid for Guehi, who played a major role in England’s Euros 2024 campaign, in the hope of securing his services before the transfer window closes. The 24-year-old has 17 caps for England’s senior team and Newcastle have made two bids already, with the most recent standing at around £50m - while Crystal Palace want £65m for their star man.
According to the Daily Mail, the Magpies are preparing a new bid that will sit somewhere between their last attempt and Palace’s valuation.
Writing for the publication, Sami Mokbel said: “Eagles co-owner Steve Parish, who is leading discussions for the south London club, wants a deal worth a minimum £65m for Guehi. Newcastle's next offer will likely prove pivotal towards their chances of securing Guehi this summer.
“Eddie Howe has made Guehi his preferred central defensive target ahead of the new season and is fully behind Newcastle's move to sign one of England's stars of Euro 2024.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.