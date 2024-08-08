Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United are on the cusp of signing one of England’s most promising stars from the Euros.

The Magpies have been keen on securing the services of Marc Guehi, who was a shining light for England in the 2024 Euros. But Crystal Palace were reluctant to let him go until they had a replacement on their books.

Palace have valued the English centre-back at £65m, and it seems that Newcastle - with a summer budget of £100m - are prepared to cough it up. It comes as the Eagles are heavily linked to Chelsea defender Trevor Chalobah, who after the London club’s eye-watering spending spree, finds himself on the fringes of the squad under new manager Enzo Maresca.

Writing for NationalWorld’s sister title the Shields Gazette, Dominic Scurr said: “Guehi is open to leaving Palace this summer with Newcastle in talks to complete what could be a club-record transfer this summer. The Magpies have already seen one bid rejected by Palace.

“Newcastle’s transfer window has been reasonably low-key so far. Despite several incomings, there has been a lack of additions who improve Eddie Howe’s current starting line-up.”