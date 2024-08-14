Liverpool and Newcastle both want to sign Marc Guehi. | Getty Images

Newcastle United and Liverpool have been handed some bad news on the transfer front.

With just over two weeks left in the summer transfer window, time is running thin for clubs in the Premier League to make season-defining transfers. Nevertheless, their recruitment teams are working feverishly - what is happening in the rumour mill today?

A new asking price has been set for a Newcastle United and Liverpool target - and he will not come cheap. Meanwhile, West Ham United are entertaining the possibility of snapping up a young player who is currently signed to Aston Villa.

Newcastle United and Liverpool will need to pay £75 million to sign Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi

Newcastle and Liverpool have both been linked with a move for England international Marc Guehi this summer - however, their efforts to bring him on board have hit a roadblock. To allow him to leave the club, Crystal Palace will require a fee of no less than £75 million, according to a recent report from TEAMtalk.

Currently, it is unclear if either of the two clubs are willing to meet this valuation. Newcastle put forth a bid of £50 million for the player - their second bid for him so far this summer - but this was rejected by the Eagles.

West Ham United ‘consider’ loan to buy move for Jhon Duran

Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran has long been touted with an exit from Villa Park this summer - and West Ham could be the beneficiaries of this. According to a report from HITC, the Hammers still maintain an interest for the player, despite failing to sign him earlier in the window and snapping up Niclas Füllkrug instead.

Should West Ham submit an offer for the Columbian international, in would be in the form of a loan deal with an obligation to buy clause. Duran himself is keen to leave the Villans, but no offer has come in as of yet.