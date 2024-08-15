Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester City could try stealing a transfer from under the noses of one of their closest rivals.

Many thought that Pep Guardiola might be wrapping up business for the summer transfer window, having secured the services of young Brazilian attacker Savinho and sold Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid for around £82m.

But one of the club’s stars from the Community Shield game against Manchester United has picked up a shock injury, forcing Man City back to the drawing board. Academy graduate Oscar Bobb will miss the start of the season after fracturing a bone in his leg.

While Guardiola was looking at potential replacements for Alvarez, the Norwegian youngster not having a return date may have forced his hand. The old Football Manager adage is that if you don’t want a certain player suiting up for your rivals, you might as well buy them yourself - and that appears to be the route Man City will be taking.

Man City are allegedly interested in taking Newcastle star Anthony Gordon - despite interest from Liverpool. | Getty Images

Manchester Evening News has reported that Guardiola is keen to hijack Liverpool FC’s bid for Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon, who has a £75m price tag. Gordon, who featured for England at the Euros earlier this summer, has been a key player for the Magpies under Eddie Howe.

It comes just days after Manchester City were linked with signing Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz, although transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has since rubbished this rumour. With only two weeks left in the transfer window, Man City and Liverpool could end up in a fierce bidding war to try and get their man.