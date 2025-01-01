Antony Talbot: Emotional tributes paid to life-long Brentford fan who has died

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emotional tributes have been paid to a life-long Brentford fan who has sadly died.

Brentford themselves took to social media to confirm the death of Antony Talbot, who had been coming to every game he could for the past three decades.

The announcement has sparked an influx of tributes from fellow fans, who have shared their stories of a “legend” of the club who will be dearly missed on matchdays.

Posting on X, a statement from Brentford said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of lifelong fan, Antony Talbot.

Antony Talbot was a familiar and popular face at Griffin Park. | Brentford FC

“A smiling, welcoming presence in the stands and on the pitch at Griffin Park over more than 30 years, for a generation of players and supporters, Antony symbolised matchday. Rest in peace, Antony.”

Some fans recognised Antony as the fan Thomas Frank would head over to see at the full-time whistle after each match, but others were fortunate enough to know him personally. They have paid tribute to a man who became so much more than just a football supporter.

Mark Williams said: “RIP buddy, always smiling and winding people up! It was a pleasure sharing the pitch with you at half time with the divot forks, and seeing you around Griffin Park.”

Luis Adriano added: “As other Bees fans have said, Antony was a legend and an important part of match days at Griffin Park, getting the crowd going. I had the pleasure of chatting to him at one match and his love for the Bees shone through. Players loved him too.”

James Belshaw said: “Very sad news - when I was in between jobs and working at Griffin Park over the summer before the 2004/05 season doing odd jobs Anthony was doubling up with me; I’d drive him in and home listening to a bit of Westlife.”