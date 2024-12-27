Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenage footballer has died after being shot on Christmas Day, according to reports.

Goalkeeper Geral Froste had dreams of becoming a professional footballer and representing his country on the international stage. But the 14-year-old will now never make this a reality after being shot dead in front of his family.

According to local media reports in Uruguay, the teenager was fatally shot during Christmas celebrations when he intervened in a fight involving his mother in the capital of Montevideo. Bullets struck the teenager in the chest and abdomen, and he apparently died immediately in the arms of his father, before they could even get him to hospital for treatment.

Froste had been playing for Montevideo City Torque, and was thought to have a bright future ahead of him. His grandfather, Eriberto, paid a heartbreaking tribute to TV station Subrayado.

Geral Froste, 14, was shot dead on Christmas Day after a fight broke out in Montevideo. | Montevideo City Torque

He said: “What he did was play football. He lived for his football, he lived for City Torque. From school to football and from football to home. There was no one who didn't love Geral, because he was a healthy kid, who wasn't malicious at all.

“On the contrary, he was always laughing and was all smiles.

“When I saw, they were already throwing my grandson into a car to take him away. They murdered him wrongly. He is a child who did not deserve this.”

In a statement, the club said: “We deeply regret the passing of Geral Froste, the club's under-14 goalkeeper. We stand by his family, friends and teammates at this time of sadness for all of us.

“Goodbye, Geral.”