Hugo Sotil: Former Barcelona player dies age 75 after health issue left him in intensive care
The Catalan club has issued a statement confirming the death of Peruvian striker Hugo Sotil, who died in hospital after a stay in intensive care. Sotil had been taken to hospital after a “health issue” earlier this month, according to reports.
Nicknamed Cholo, the forward spent three seasons at Barcelona and became a cult hero in that time, with the Nou Camp often roaring his name. He left in 1977 for Alianza Lime, but returned for an emotional testimonial match in 1984.
Speaking after that game, Sotil said: “Since I left Barca I have been waiting for this moment. I love Barcelona, the friendly people and the love of the fans.”
A statement from Barcelona said: “The striker came to Barca for the 1973/74 season from Peruvian club Municipal de Lima. Sotil was a vital part of a team that included legends such as Cruyff, Asensi, Rexach and Marcial.
“He became a favourite of the Camp Nou crowd who would chant ‘Cholooo, Cholooo’ in his honour. That season, in April 1974, when Barca had finally claimed the league title away at Sporting Gijon, Sotil's phone call to his mother has passed into blaugrana legend, the Peruvian shouting, ‘Mum, we are champions’ down the line from the dressing room. “
Even as recently as November, Sotil was in Barcelona for the club’s 125th anniversary celebrations. There, he said: “The love of the people of Barca is unforgettable. The day I die I hope they bury me in a Barca shirt.”
