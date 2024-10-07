Dutch footballer Johan Neeskens, who played for Barcelona and Ajax, dies age 73
Neeskens played for both the Dutch and Spanish giants, as well as enjoying a successful spell with his national team alongside legend Yohan Cruyff.
The Dutch football federation (KNVB) confirmed his death in a statement today.
The statement said: “The KNVB was deeply saddened to learn of the unexpected death of Johan Neeskens. Johan was one of our greatest. We will miss him tremendously. We wish his wife Marlis, his children Christian, Tamara, Bianca, and Armand, his grandchildren Djoy and Lovée, relatives and friends much strength in bearing this great loss.
“Rest in peace, Johan.”
Known as “Johan Two” due to comparisons with fellow Dutch great Johan Cruyff, Neeskens enjoyed a celebrated career, playing for clubs like Ajax, Barcelona, and the New York Cosmos. He earned 49 caps for the Dutch national team, scoring 17 goals.
The KNVB also remarked: “His name is forever linked to European successes with clubs like Ajax and Barcelona and two World Cup finals for the Dutch national team. With his characteristic tackles, sublime insights and iconic penalties, [he] will forever remain one of the most prominent and beloved players to ever play for our country.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.