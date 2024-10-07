Johan Neeskens was a midfielder for both Ajax and Barcelona. | AFP via Getty Images

Dutch footballer Johan Neeskens, a legend of Ajax and Barcelona, has died at the age of 73.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neeskens played for both the Dutch and Spanish giants, as well as enjoying a successful spell with his national team alongside legend Yohan Cruyff.

The Dutch football federation (KNVB) confirmed his death in a statement today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johan Neeskens was a feared midfielder in the 1970s, partnering up with Dutch legend Johan Cruyff. | AFP via Getty Images

The statement said: “The KNVB was deeply saddened to learn of the unexpected death of Johan Neeskens. Johan was one of our greatest. We will miss him tremendously. We wish his wife Marlis, his children Christian, Tamara, Bianca, and Armand, his grandchildren Djoy and Lovée, relatives and friends much strength in bearing this great loss.

“Rest in peace, Johan.”

Known as “Johan Two” due to comparisons with fellow Dutch great Johan Cruyff, Neeskens enjoyed a celebrated career, playing for clubs like Ajax, Barcelona, and the New York Cosmos. He earned 49 caps for the Dutch national team, scoring 17 goals.

The KNVB also remarked: “His name is forever linked to European successes with clubs like Ajax and Barcelona and two World Cup finals for the Dutch national team. With his characteristic tackles, sublime insights and iconic penalties, [he] will forever remain one of the most prominent and beloved players to ever play for our country.”