Fiorentina fans were understandably concerned when one of their star players collapsed on the pitch earlier this month.

The team’s Serie A clash with Inter Milan was brought to a sudden halt on December 1 when midfielder Edoardo Bove dropped to the ground. The game was abandoned and Bove was rushed to hospital.

He reportedly regained consciousness while in the ambulance, but was placed into an induced coma when he reached Careggi University Hospital in Florence, being placed on artificial ventilation for the night. There were reports that a defibrillator had to be used on the pitch to save his life.

While in hospital, the former Golden Boy nominee was visited by Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi and teammate Martinez Quarta. Danilo Cataldi, who had rushed to Bove’s aid on the field, also came to the hospital, along with Rolando Mandragora, Pietro Terracciano, Luca Ranieri, and Dodo, among others.

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove, 22, suddenly dropped to the ground in the 16th minute of a Serie A match against Inter Milan. The match was immediately suspended. | Getty Images

Bove is on loan at Fiorentina from Roma, who are currently 12th in Serie A. Fiorentina are fourth, ahead of both Lazio and Juventus.

It has now been established that Bove was fitted with a pacemaker during surgery, with Fiorentina spokesperson Arturo Mastronardi confirming that the midfielder has been discharged from hospital. Unfortunately, there is one snag.

Bove’s pacemaker, an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) is not permitted to be used by players in the Serie A, meaning the 22-year-old cannot return to the pitch while he has it. Christian Eriksen suffered the same fate at Inter Milan following his cardiac incident at the 2021 Euros, where he also collapsed during a game.

Now, the Italian has taken to social media to update his fans on his condition. He said: “It's in moments like these that I understand how genuine this sport truly is and how, beyond the results, competition and rivalries, we are all connected.

“Connected by a bond that, once created, grows stronger during challenging times becoming almost unbreakable. I have experienced it firsthand in these last few days - the affection I've received, the warmth of the fans, the support from team-mates and opponents and the closeness of the entire football world gave me incredible strength and courage.

“I felt surrounded by positive energy, which helped me stay calm and not feel the loneliness that often comes with situations like this.

“I'm feeling good and that's the most important thing. See you soon - on the pitch!”