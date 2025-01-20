Manchester United will allow Antony to leave the club on loan this month - but Ruben Amorim still wants to strengthen his squad. | Getty Images

Manchester United have approached a Serie A side for a new wing back - as one of their own players looks to be heading out the door.

The Red Devils have made an approach for Lecce left-wing back Patrick Dorgu, with manager Ruben Amorim keen to strengthen his side in the January transfer window.

It comes less than 24 hours after a humiliating 3-1 defeat to Brighton, after which Amorim described his squad as “the worst team” in the club’s history. The manager wants to stamp his mark on the squad, after Erik ten Hag’s summer spending spree yielded no improvement in the Premier League.

At the same time, it appears winger Antony is destined to leave Old Trafford on loan, with LaLiga side Real Betis seemingly the Brazilian’s destination of choice.

Patrick Dorgu is a target for Manchester United this month. | Getty Images

The Portuguese gaffer has his eye on a left-sided wing back, having already looked at both PSG’s Nuno Mendes and AFC Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez. Mendes seems to be off the table due to his wage demands, while Kerkez will inevitably demand a hefty transfer fee too.

So now, in search of a budget option, Man United have approached Lecce for Dorgu. The 20-year-old, who stands at a staggering 6ft 2in tall, has already made a name for himself both in the Serie A and on the international stage, having earned four caps for Denmark so far in his career.

According to the Daily Mail, no former offer has been made yet, but negotiations are taking place.