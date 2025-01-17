Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. | Getty Images

Two of the greatest footballers of all-time - both former Manchester United players - have found themselves at loggerheads.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic appear to fundamentally disagree on where the best football is being played - despite neither having played in the league the other is talking about.

The former Manchester United star said: “Saudi League is better than Ligue 1, of course. I'm not saying that because I play here. I don't care what people think about it. Players should come here and they will see quickly. Just try to do sprints at 38, 39, 40 degrees… Come and you will see.

“If you don't believe me, come. In France, they only have PSG, everyone else is finished. Nobody can beat them because they have the most money and the best players.”

Ibrahimovic, who scored 156 goals in 180 appearances for PSG, has now responded to Ronaldo’s claims. The Swedish legend rejected Ronaldo’s view, boldly suggesting that Ligue 1 is among the top three leagues in Europe.

Presumably, this means that either the Premier League, Bundesliga or LaLiga has mysteriously ceased to exist.

Ibrahimovic said: “There is nothing to answer - you can't debate something when there is no evidence for one side. PSG is one of the great clubs of Europe in a very good league. Maybe only Spain and England can for sure say they are a superior league.

“I can't even reply to a suggestion that the Saudi League is superior - I won't even waste my time.”