Antony: Manchester United transfer latest on £86m flop - as Real Betis step up interest for former Ajax man
The Portuguese manager arrived at United wedded to his 3-4-2-1 formation, and has made it clear he will not compromise. This, in conjunction with the fact that he demands an energetic game from his players, means that some faces do not fit.
While some players - most notably Amad and Harry Maguire - have thrived and seem well suited, others do not.
The lack of pace of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro has been exposed, and they are almost certainly heading for the departure lounge. Victor Lindelof seems surplus to requirements, and Alejandro Garnacho also could leave, as his inability to press means he does not suit the system - and as an academy graduate he would represent pure profit under financial fair play regulations.
Another academy alumnus, Marcus Rashford, has had well-publicised difficulties and looks certain for a spell in Europe.
But the one player most United fans want to be shot of is Antony. The Brazilian winger is not only unsuited to Amorim’s set-up, but even under Erik ten Hag underperformed for the Reds. He came with an eye-watering £86m price tag, and while he had the tricks of the young Cristiano Ronaldo, he had none of the end product and even less of a work ethic.
So it is music to United fans’ ears that the former Ajax man is seemingly headed to Real Betis in Spain on loan.
Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has suggested that the deal will be struck after today’s game. He posted on X: “Verbal agreement imminent, clubs closing in on deal… set to be sealed after today’s game.”
Although Antony played 45 minutes as a substitute in United’s 3-1 home win over Southampton on Thursday, he was guilty of a terrible miss with the goal at his mercy. He looks to have been included in the matchday squad for United’s home game against Brighton today.
Reporter Matteo Moretto has said that United have struck a ‘verbal agreement’ with Real Betis for Antony for the rest of this season. The move is thought to be a straight loan with no option or obligation for Betis to buy this summer.
