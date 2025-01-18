Ivan Toney, has been linked with a move back to the Premier League | Getty Images

The latest transfer stories from the Premier League as Tottenham and Aston Villa hone in on major deals

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has plenty of work to do if he is to rejuvenate his side’s season after a dismal first half of the campaign.

As it stands, the Red Devils are the sixth lowest scorers in the division with only Everton, Southampton, Leicester, Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town finding the net on fewer occasions.

Manchester United’s problems in front of goal are a key reason behind their worst start to a season since 1989 and are a contributing factor to them being 12 points adrift of the Champions League places.

Amorim is tasked with rectifying this issue and according to TBR Football reporter Ben Jacobs has set his sights on a move for former Brentford talisman Ivan Toney.

The striker, who scored 36 goals across three seasons in the top-flight, was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United throughout previous transfer windows before eventually making the shock £40m move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli where he has so far scored nine goals in 19 appearances across all competitions.

Toney is believed to be earning a mouthwatering £400,000 a week in the Middle East but has struggled to regain his place in the international setup since making the move six months ago.

Jacobs, however, claims despite the summer setback Manchester United may return to the table to try and sign Toney and rejuvenate his international hopes, but states that a deal is much more likely to take place in the summer as opposed to January.

He explained: “I would still just keep, in the back pocket if you like, an eye on Ivan Toney.

“That’s because we know Manchester United have looked in the past. There’s nothing to suggest yet that Toney’s chapter in Saudi is going to come to an end, and I certainly wouldn’t want to fuel belief that Manchester United are active on it yet.

“But I hear from a lot of sources that come the summer or maybe even January 2026 that the Toney situation is going to be one to watch.”

Tottenham and Aston Villa battle for £25m defender

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are expected to battle it out to sign former AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori in the final weeks of the January transfer window.

The former Chelsea man has been hugely impressive throughout the past four years at the San Siro but is now believed to be considering a move back to England after falling down the pecking order under new boss Sergio Conceicao.

TBR football understands that Tomori is seen as the type of player that can aid Tottenham and Aston Villa’s pursuit of European football and claims he could be available for just £25m this month.