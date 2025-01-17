Ex-Bournemouth star 'closing in' on Newcastle exit as Jose Mourinho comes calling
Newcastle did raise a few eyebrows last summer when they signed right back Lloyd Kelly from AFC Bournemouth. The 25-year-old signed a five-year contract at St James’ Park, but has barely featued for the Magpies since joining the club.
Now, just half a year later, Kelly looks to be on the verge of leaving - and it makes perfect sense for everyone involved.
Newcastle United desperately need to sell players before they can buy any, with the likes of Miguel Almiron and Martin Dubravka already linked with moves away to Charlotte FC and Al-Shabab respectively. Kelly’s departure seems more concrete than Dubravka’s, with the goalkeeper reportedly still in talks over a new contract, but according to Geordie Boot Boys Kelly is not pushing for a move.
But Turkish side Fenerbahce are interested, and apparently submitted an initial offer of £11m for the defender. News outlet Sabah claimed manager Jose Mourinho is prepared to revise his offer in order to get his man.
Speaking at a press conference, manager Eddie Howe said: “Lloyd has not talked to me about leaving the football club - he’s only just joined and I think there’s an understanding from his perspective that he’s got to earn the right to play and prove that he deserves to play ahead of other players.
“So there’s been absolutely no issue. He’s been great to work with and I knew he would be. He’s waiting for his opportunities, so there’s no issue with Lloyd at all.
“Whatever rumours you’re hearing are likely from Fenerbahce and not from the player so I want to make that very clear and Lloyd’s an important part of what we’re doing.”
Kelly has made 13 appearances so far this season, but many of these have been cameos from the bench, with Howe using the former Bournemouth man as a squad rotation player.
