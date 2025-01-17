Ex-Bournemouth star 'closing in' on Newcastle exit as Jose Mourinho comes calling

Newcastle are having to sell players before they can add to their squad. | Getty Images

A player who only joined Newcastle United last summer could soon be heading out the door.

Newcastle did raise a few eyebrows last summer when they signed right back Lloyd Kelly from AFC Bournemouth. The 25-year-old signed a five-year contract at St James’ Park, but has barely featued for the Magpies since joining the club.

Now, just half a year later, Kelly looks to be on the verge of leaving - and it makes perfect sense for everyone involved.

Lloyd Kelly could be on his way out of St James’ Park. | Getty Images

But Turkish side Fenerbahce are interested, and apparently submitted an initial offer of £11m for the defender. News outlet Sabah claimed manager Jose Mourinho is prepared to revise his offer in order to get his man.

Speaking at a press conference, manager Eddie Howe said: “Lloyd has not talked to me about leaving the football club - he’s only just joined and I think there’s an understanding from his perspective that he’s got to earn the right to play and prove that he deserves to play ahead of other players.

“So there’s been absolutely no issue. He’s been great to work with and I knew he would be. He’s waiting for his opportunities, so there’s no issue with Lloyd at all.

“Whatever rumours you’re hearing are likely from Fenerbahce and not from the player so I want to make that very clear and Lloyd’s an important part of what we’re doing.”

Kelly has made 13 appearances so far this season, but many of these have been cameos from the bench, with Howe using the former Bournemouth man as a squad rotation player.