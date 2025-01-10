Newcastle United 'forced' to sell winger who used to play for West Brom and Leicester

Newcastle United will have to sell players before they can buy anyone in the January transfer window. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Newcastle United are being forced into selling one of their most exciting players, thanks to the Premier League’s transfer rules.

The Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) were altered to stop clubs from “buying the league” - signing players for huge amounts of money and bloating both their squads and their wage bills.

Essentially, it enforces a one in, one out style of transfer; we’ve been seeing this with Manchester United this week, with the Red Devils keen to sell the likes of Marcus Rashford and Casemiro so that manager Ruben Amorim can bring in new personnel.

At Newcastle, it means that players who are on the fringes of the squad, such as Miguel Almiron and Kieran Trippier, could be sold off this month. However, another name who has got regular gametime this season could also be on the chopping block.

According to Football Insider, the Magpies are being ‘forced’ to listen to offers for English winger Harvey Barnes. The 27-year-old has played every single game of Newcastle’s Premier League campaign so far this season - although many of these appearances have come from the bench.

Speaking to the publication the former chief scout for Manchester United, Mick Brown, said: “Newcastle don’t want to sell their star players, they want to keep their team as strong as possible. So that means your fringe players, your Barnes’ and your Almirons, are the ones who pay for it.

“It’s a shame but that’s the position they’ve found themselves in.”