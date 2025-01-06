Miguel Almiron could soon be leaving St James’ Park for good. | Getty Images

Charlotte FC are hopeful of striking a deal to take Newcastle wide-man Miguel Almiron back to the MLS.

Paraguay international Almiron was a target for Charlotte during the summer, but ultimately remained on Tyneside, although seven of his 10 appearances so far this season have come from the bench as he has slipped down the pecking order.

Reports from the United States have suggested a deal has been agreed, with assistant manager Christian Fuchs, a Premier League title winner with Leicester in 2016, confirming an interest in the 30-year-old South American.

However, the Guardian has reported that while initial talks have been held, no agreement is yet in place.

Almiron, who joined the Magpies in a £21m switch from Atlanta United in January 2019, has also been linked with Brazilian sides Santos and Botafogo and Greek outfit Olympiakos.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has indicated the club are unlikely to be busy during the winter transfer window as they keep their powder dry for the summer, although sales of fringe players would ease the pressure to comply with profitability and sustainability rules and perhaps create a measure of flexibility should the right deal be available to strengthen the squad.