Marcus Rashford is likely to leave Manchester United this month.

Another Italian club has entered the running to sign Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford.

Over the past few weeks, it has become plainly obvious that Marcus Rashford will be leaving Old Trafford sooner rather than later. The English winger, 27, told the media late last year that he was ready for a “new challenge”.

Since then, he has hardly featured for Ruben Amorim’s side, and it seems he’s kicked a ball for Man United for the final time. Rashford has reportedly already turned down three offers from Saudi Pro League sides, instead preferring to stay in Europe.

Initial rumours linked him with a loan move to AC Milan - but Man United are in desperate need of new players. However, they cannot buy anyone until players are sold, and the prevailing theory is that Rashford is the one who has to go.

With AC Milan only offering to pay half his wages, Man United are hoping they can secure a permanent deal elsewhere, and a couple have already materialised.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano suggested yesterday (January 8) that Juventus are interested in Rashford as well. There have apparently been talks between the two clubs over a swap deal between Joshua Zirkzee and Dusan Vlahovic, but a separate meeting was reportedly held between Juventus bosses and Rashford’s brother - not long after the talks with AC Milan.

According to Football365, Napoli are interested in signing Rashford in a swap deal for Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The Napoli star, who dazzled fans in the 2024 Euros, is valued at more than £70m and would be a great asset to Man United. The outlet claimed that “concrete talks” have already been held between representatives.

Meanwhile, Sky Italy has reported that Como are also in the fray to sign Rashford. The club, now managed by former Arsenal legend Cesc Fabregas, would reportedly have “no issue” financing a move for the winger.

Como are currently 16th in the league, with a squad boasting the likes of Andrea Belotti, Alberto Moreno and Pepe Reina. Ex-Man United defender Raphael Varane was also in their team before he retired earlier this season.