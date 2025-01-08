Manchester United outcast closing in on AC Milan move as talks held with Serie A giants
After telling the media that he was ready for a “new challenge”, Man United winger Marcus Rashford has hardly featured for Ruben Amorim’s side, and his exit seems all but certain.
Reports suggest that Rashford, 27, has turned down some offers already, including three from the Saudi Pro League - instead favouring a move to a top European club. Barcelona was top of his wish list, but it appears he’ll have to settle for something less prestigious.
AC Milan have shown interest in Rashford, and with superstar forward Rafael Leao out injured he could slot straight into the San Siro outfit’s starting XI.
According to The Athletic, Rashford’s agents have flown out to Milan this week to hold talks with the club. It’s expected that the arrangement will be a loan deal, with no intel on whether there will be an obligation to buy.
Milan are currently assessing a number of wingers, with Rashford being just one of their options.
If he joined the Rossoneri, Rashford would also be partnering fellow Englishman Tammy Abraham - who previously played for Chelsea - and ex-Premier League winger Christian Pulisic upfront.
Regardless, as he continues to be omitted from matchday squads, it appears Rashford has likely played his last game for the Red Devils.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.