Manchester United need to sell players before they can buy anyone this month. | Manchester United via Getty Images

An exiled Manchester United player has taken another step towards leaving Old Trafford.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After telling the media that he was ready for a “new challenge”, Man United winger Marcus Rashford has hardly featured for Ruben Amorim’s side, and his exit seems all but certain.

Reports suggest that Rashford, 27, has turned down some offers already, including three from the Saudi Pro League - instead favouring a move to a top European club. Barcelona was top of his wish list, but it appears he’ll have to settle for something less prestigious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AC Milan have shown interest in Rashford, and with superstar forward Rafael Leao out injured he could slot straight into the San Siro outfit’s starting XI.

Manchester United seems destined to leave Old Trafford in this transfer window. | Manchester United via Getty Imag

According to The Athletic, Rashford’s agents have flown out to Milan this week to hold talks with the club. It’s expected that the arrangement will be a loan deal, with no intel on whether there will be an obligation to buy.

Milan are currently assessing a number of wingers, with Rashford being just one of their options.

If he joined the Rossoneri, Rashford would also be partnering fellow Englishman Tammy Abraham - who previously played for Chelsea - and ex-Premier League winger Christian Pulisic upfront.

Regardless, as he continues to be omitted from matchday squads, it appears Rashford has likely played his last game for the Red Devils.