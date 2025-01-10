Newcastle set for u-turn on player's departure after emotional 'farewell' after Arsenal win
After the Magpies defeated Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday (January 7), one of their players was seen to be visibly emotional, applauding the fans and soaking in the atmosphere after a memorable 2-0 victory.
It later emerged that goalkeeper Martin Dubravka was doing so because he believed he had played his final game for the club, following interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab as his contract ticked down.
After the game, manager Eddie Howe said: “We've been preparing for this game with Martin. He's playing very well at the moment and of course, I wouldn't want to lose him.”
Now, it seems Howe will get his wish, despite Dubravka falling down the pecking order at St James’ Park. The Slovakian has apparently entered talks with Newcastle bosses for a new contract, which would keep the 35-year-old in the fold.
It comes at a time when first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope is out injured, with Dubravka proving to be a reliable deputy between the sticks.
As a press conference, Howe said: “I think Martin has been in a difficult situation, any player that is coming out of contract. He naturally wants a conclusion to his contract Hopefully, we can come to some type of agreement with him. Martin has never said he wants to leave.
I know how much Newcastle means to him. He's performed well and that's down to his training levels. Whatever the weather, he's there.
“You can see what Newcastle means to him emotionally. All these things will be playing a part for him.”
The second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal will be on February 5.
