Newcastle star set for shock departure - hours after helping Magpies beat Arsenal in the Carabao Cup

One of Newcastle’s star players was visibly emotional after beating Arsenal last night - and may have played his last game for the club.

Newcastle managed to shock Arsenal with a 2-0 win in the Carabao Cup last night (December 7), with goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon giving the Magpies a big advantage going into the second leg.

But one of Eddie Howe’s players - who was kept incredibly busy throughout the match - was almost inconsolable at full time, soaking up the atmosphere and applauding the fans. Now, it has emerged that this could be because that was his final game for the club.

The player in question is goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who fended off 23 shots from the Gunners over the course of 90 minutes. Arsenal had 70 per cent of the possession but simply could not find a way past the Slovakian goalkeeper.

In the past couple of seasons, Dubravka has fallen down the pecking order at St James’ Park, with Nick Pope now being Howe’s first-choice between the sticks. According to TalkSport, the 35-year-old could be on his way to the Saudi Pro League, with a verbal agreement made with Al Shabab.

Speaking after the game, manager Howe said: “We've been preparing for this game with Martin. He's playing very well at the moment and of course, I wouldn't want to lose him.”

If a deal comes to fruition soon, then Dubravka will join the likes of Yannick Carrasco, Daniel Podence and Wesley Hoedt, formerly of Southampton, at the Saudi side.

