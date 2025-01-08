Fernando Torres’ time with Chelsea was nothing short of a disaster.Fernando Torres’ time with Chelsea was nothing short of a disaster.
Fernando Torres’ time with Chelsea was nothing short of a disaster. | Getty Images

The 10 worst January transfer window signings of all-time - including one star who "disappointed" fans

David George
By David George

Senior digital reporter

2 minutes ago

With the January transfer window open, it’s a chance for some clubs to get a leg up for the second half of the season.

Sometimes, excellent business gets done that transforms a club in one fell swoop, with a big-name player either saving a team from relegation, or catapaulting them to glory.

But for clubs that are struggling, whether that’s due to poor performances or an injury crisis, the January transfer window can spark some panic buying. These players are either bought out of desperation to fill a gap in the starting XI, or to try and steady a sinking ship in a relegation battle.

Here are 10 of the worst January transfer moves in Premier League history - including a player who ‘gave up’ on his first day at his new club, and another who practically went from the plane to a hospital bed.

Spartak Moscow to Arsenal - Loan

1. Kim Kallstrom (2014)

Spartak Moscow to Arsenal - Loan | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Anzhi Makhachkala to QPR - £12.5m

2. Christopher Samba (2014)

Anzhi Makhachkala to QPR - £12.5m | Getty Images

Newcastle to Liverpool - £35m

3. Andy Carroll (2011)

Newcastle to Liverpool - £35m | Getty Images

Blackburn to West Ham - £2.25m

4. Benni McCarthy (2010)

Blackburn to West Ham - £2.25m | Manchester United via Getty Images

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Premier League
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice