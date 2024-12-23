Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manchester United legend Edwin van der Sar has opened up about his ordeal with a terrifying health scare.

The former Man United goalkeeper spent two weeks in intensive care after being rushed to hospital last year, as the first day of a holiday with his wife turned into a nightmare.

Having made a miraculous recovery from a brain haemorrhage, van der Sar has not only shared his experience but also warned people of the symptoms to look out for.

Edwin van der Sar suffered a brain haemorrhage in 2023. | Getty Images

In an interview with Sky Sports, the Dutchman said: “I started to feel something in the back of my neck, my shoulder blades. I threw up in the toilet and came back into the room, the curtains were open and I couldn’t have the light in my eyes.

“I knew I needed to call a doctor because I didn’t feel well and it turned out to be a brain hemorrhage. My wife suffered a brain haemorrhage [before] so we soon recognised the signs.

“We got in touch with the manager of the hotel in Croatia who was fantastic. We got the doctor, an ambulance and from there it was to the hospital.”

His haemorrhage came shortly after stepping down as Ajax chief executive, with the 54-year-old planning to take a year to “travel, rest and recover” before making his next career move. Instead, all of that ground to a halt.

“When you are working, you think that your work is the most important thing but that is not really important if your health is in danger,” he added. “I am enjoying life and taking things as it comes, not really looking for a new challenge because what I did as a footballer, I played to 41, until 52 I was the director of Ajax.

“I don’t think I am finished with football. I enjoy the game and I have not been to many games but I think what I achieved, what I learnt in 11 years as a marketing director and then as a chief executive, I am sure there is going to be a challenge somewhere for me and there will be a possibility.”