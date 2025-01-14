Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. | Getty Images

With the transfer window nearly at its halfway point, what are the latest rumours surrounding Newcastle United?

The magpies have again been linked with Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin who has been a long-term target for Eddie Howe’s side.

According to the Chronicle Live, Newcastle are monitoring the Englishman’s situation with his contract at Goodison Park set to expire at the end of the season.

It means that foreign clubs can speak to the 27 year-old and attempt to sign him on a pre-contract which would see him join in the summer and Italian clubs Atalanta and Fiorentina are said to be keen.

Newcastle were reportedly interested in him last summer but were put off by the Toffees’ £37m price tag.

The Englishman has scored 2 goals in 19 games so far in the Premier League this season.

He has struggled for consistency in recent years with injuries blighting many of his recent campaigns.

According to Chronicle Live, Calvert-Lewin has yet to decide whether to run down his Everton contract or depart in January.

In addition to bolstering their attack, Newcastle are reportedly targeting defensive reinforcements.

According to reports in Spain, Newcastle are one of a number of English clubs plotting a move for Sevilla FC defender Loïc Badé.

Spanish newspaper AS are reporting that Newcastle, Liverpool and Aston Villa are all fighting for the Frenchman’s signature.

The centre back recently signed a contract extension with the Spanish club which is set to run until 2029 and includes a £50m release clause; however, it is believed that the cash-strapped club may be forced to accept a cut-price fee for the defender.

Newcastle have recently revived their season following a slow start to the campaign and could these additions be the key to sustaining their momentum?