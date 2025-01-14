Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three million dogs are set to be slaughtered in Morocco ahead of the FIFA World Cup to “clean-up the streets”.

Campaigners claim that the animals could be killed in a brutal 'clean-up' operation to make cities more presentable to visiting football fans. Reports suggest thousands of stray dogs have already been massacred in venues across the North African nation, with fears the killings are escalating.

Jane Goodall, a prominent animal rights campaigner, has written to the international football association demanding immediate action. She accused the organisation of turning a blind eye.

The animal rights activist questioned how football fans around the world would react if they knew of the brutality the helpless animals were facing in the run up to the games. She wrote: “I strongly urge you to ensure that the killings are stopped, including by informing Morocco that its hosting of the tournament shall be suspended until it does so.

“There are many humane alternatives to controlling street dog populations, and a number of reputable international organisations who are happy to assist the Moroccan authorities in implementing such programmes. There is simply no excuse for the awful campaign of cruelty that is being executed in football's name.”

The International Animal Coalition has launched a campaign to expose what it calls “Morocco's ugly secret”. It claims dogs are being poisoned with strychnine, injected directly into their bodies or fed through bait. Other dogs are said to be trapped with clamping devices, thrown into trucks, and transported to facilities where they are inhumanely killed.

FIFA has yet to respond to the allegations, but critics warn the organisation could face a PR disaster if the claims are ignored. Spain, Portugal and Morocco are set to host FIFA World Cup football matches in 2030. Listed below are the proposed venues in Morocco for the 2030 World Cup.

Adrar Stadium - Agadir, Morocco

Hassan II Stadium - Casablanca, Morocco

Fez Stadium - Fez, Morocco

Marrakesh Stadium - Marrakesh, Morocco

Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium - Rabat, Morocco

Ibn Batouta Stadium - Tangier, Morocco