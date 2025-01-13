Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly in talks with Chelsea as they eye a double deal for two of the Blues' players.

Renato Veiga, 21, only joined Chelsea last summer from FC Basel but could be set to leave the west London club already. The Portuguese international has struggled for game time in the premier league this season, playing only 10% of minutes available in the league.

On the contrary, Veiga has played every minute in the Conference League this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist from left back for the Blues. Despite struggling for domestic minutes, Veiga has impressed and has shown he can also operate at centre back. He has caught the eye of German giants Borussia Dortmund who are looking to complete a permanent deal for the 21 year-old.

Italian journalist and football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed the personal terms are fully agreed between Dortmund and the player but the two clubs remain locked in talks with Chelsea holding out for around £25m for the player.

Talks between the clubs are expected to accelerate in the coming days.

Speaking ahead of their upcoming home clash with AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday night, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca praised Veiga whilst also reminding the full back what the club have done for his career. He said: “We’ll see if something happens. I’m not aware there is an agreement for him.

“We bought Renato from Basel. He arrived and played well in different positions and allowed him to join the national team for the first time in his life. Even if he was not playing in his position. We are happy all players go to the international team, especially young players who join Chelsea, play in four or five different positions and gets the chance to play in the national team. We’re very proud of that.”

Dortmund aren’t stopping there, they are also interested in Blues midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka. The midfielder has only played for a total of 130 minutes this season as he struggles to recover from a recurring knee injury that he sustained early last season.

The 21 year-old has still shown great promise for Chelsea throughout his time at Stamford Bridge and Dortmund will be hoping that they can help revive another precocious English talent’s career- much like they did with winger Jadon Sancho who now also plays for Chelsea.

The deal is expected to go through, bringing the midfielder to the Signal Iduna Park on a loan deal with no buy option but the German club fully covering his salary- that is again according to Romano.

Fellow London side Crystal Palace have also been linked with Chukwuemeka but Dortmund seem to have stolen a march on the Eagles in their pursuit of the former Aston Villa man.

It remains quiet on the incoming front for Chelsea but it remains to be seen if these potential exits prompt them to dip into the market.