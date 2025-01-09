Sean Dyche has been sacked as Everton manager. | Michael Steele/Getty Images

Sean Dyche has been sacked as Everton manager, the club have announced.

The Toffees have won just one of their last 11 Premier League matches under Dyche.

Everton confirmed that under-18s head coach Leighton Baines and club captain Seamus Coleman would take charge of first-team affairs on an interim basis, starting with tonight’s FA Cup tie against Peterborough at Goodison Park.

The club’s new owners, the Friedkin Group, will now begin the hunt for Dyche’s successor, with former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho having already been linked with the position.

Dyche took charge at Everton in January 2023, having had a near 10-year stint as Burnley boss between October 2012 and April 2022. The Toffees survived relegation at the end of the 2022-23 season by just two points.

Everton also overcame an eight-point penalty for breaches of the league’s profitability and sustainability rules to finish 15th last season. Everton said members of Dyche’s backroom team Ian Woan, Steve Stone, Mark Howard and Billy Mercer had also left the club.

There are several gaffers in the running to become the next Everton manager - here are the bookies’ odds right now, according to OLBG.com:

Jose Mourinho - 4/6

David Moyes - 4/1

Lee Carsley - 10/1

Thomas Frank - 12/1

Steve Cooper - 16/1