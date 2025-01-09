Jose Mourinho could make a shock return to the Premier League. | Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

Jose Mourinho could make a surprising return to the Premier League - although he’d find himself in a relegation battle.

The legendary Portuguese manager has been plying his trade in Turkey, having taken the reins at Fenerbahce. He has guided them to second in the Super Lig this season, eight points behind Galatasaray.

But amid speculation that another Premier League manager could soon be axed, Mourinho’s name is the one on everyone’s lips for a surprise comeback. The Special One has already managed the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United, and could soon add another club to his resume.

It comes a day after West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui was sacked, with Graham Potter taking his place.

According to TalkSport, Everton’s owners are evaluating Sean Dyche’s future. The Toffees are 16th in the league, just one point above the relegation zone, and even Dyche himself has admitted that his future is in doubt.

If owners The Friedkin Group do get rid of the no-nonsense Englishman, Mourinho is thought to be top of their shopping list.

When asked about a potential return to the Premier League earlier this season, Mourinho said: “I had three clubs in England, so four different periods I've coached in England, and I love it. By the social point of view, I've been lucky enough to live in so many cities, but my family lives in London.

“London is home, so one day I have to be back, unless no one wants me.“