West Ham have sacked head coach Julen Lopetegui after less than eight months in charge.

Lopetegui took training as usual on Tuesday and reported for work on Wednesday to be officially told his spell in charge was over.

The 58-year-old was appointed in May to replace David Moyes, who left the club at the end of last season after his contract expired. He was tasked with bringing a more attacking style of play to the London Stadium after some fans grew frustrated with Moyes’ pragmatic approach, even though the Scot led the club to a first trophy in 43 years when they won the Europa Conference League in 2023.

But despite a £130m spending spree in the summer, bringing in nine players including Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug and Wolves captain Max Kilman, results have been poor with West Ham a lowly 14th in the Premier League.

Lopetegui’s position was under threat in early December following a 3-1 defeat at Leicester, but a run of four matches unbeaten earned him a stay of execution. However, the manner of the 5-0 home defeat by Liverpool after Christmas, followed by a 4-1 loss at Manchester City on Saturday, set alarms bells ringing again among the West Ham hierarchy.

“West Ham United can confirm that head coach Julen Lopetegui has today left the club,” a club statement said. “The first half of the 2024/25 season has not aligned with the club’s ambitions and the club has therefore taken action in line with its objectives.

“The club can confirm that assistant head coach Pablo Sanz, head of performance Oscar Caro, head analyst Juan Vicente Peinado, fitness coach Borja De Alba and technical coach Edu Rubio have also left with immediate effect.”

“The board would like to thank Julen and his staff for their hard work during their time with the Hammers and wish them every success for the future. The process of appointing a replacement is under way.”

The Hammers are expected to announce former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter as the Spaniard’s replacement in the next 24 hours. It has been widely reported that talks with Potter were at an advanced stage on Tuesday night, with a few contract details still to be ironed out.

Technical director Tim Steidten, who is understood to have advocated appointing Potter in the summer, has been staying away from the training ground amid reports of tension between him and Lopetegui. West Ham say the German, 45, is focusing on the January transfer window, which opened last week.

The club are looking at potential striking options with Jarrod Bowen out for six weeks with a fractured foot and Michail Antonio facing a long road back after he was injured in a car accident last month.

Potter is poised to return to management 20 months since he was sacked by Chelsea just seven months and 31 matches into a five-year contract.

The Hammers face a tough FA Cup third-round trip to Aston Villa on Friday before home league matches with Fulham and Crystal Palace.