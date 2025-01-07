West Ham identify shock Julen Lopetegui replacement as Hammers manager under threat

Julen Lopetegui’s job as West Ham manager is under threat. | AFP via Getty Images

West Ham are looking at potential managers to replace under-threat Julen Lopetegui.

Lopetegui was brought in last summer and spent the last transfer window overhauling the entire squad - only to then struggle in the Premier League and sit 14th in the table.

Now, West Ham are apparently exploring their options in case Lopegetui is sacked and have already identified a leading candidate, according to PA News Agency. It comes after consecutive heavy Premier League defeats by Liverpool and Manchester City.

West Ham themselves are staying silent on the matter, but apparently have shown interest in former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter. Lopetegui’s position looks under serious threat, while technical director Tim Steidten is staying away from the training ground as the club’s problems deepen.

The situation has echoes of last season, when the German’s relationship with then boss David Moyes became strained towards the end of his tenure. Steidten is a known admirer of Potter as well.

West Ham spent around £130m on nine new players last summer. The £27m signing of 31-year-old Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund has reaped just two goals while two new centre-halves, Nice loanee Jean-Clair Todibo and £40m Maximilian Kilman, have failed to stem the flow of goals against.

The Hammers face a tough FA Cup third-round trip to Aston Villa on Friday before home league matches with London rivals Fulham and Crystal Palace.