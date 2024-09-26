West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui injures himself following 5-1 Liverpool thrashing

We thought the fixture congestion for Premier League teams could leave a number of players sidelined with injuries.

But now it seems we’re starting to lose managers as well, after West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui reported an injury after his side’s 5-1 defeat to Liverpool.

The Hammers suffered a devestaing defeat at Anfield in the Carabao Cup last night (September 25). The loss was Lopetegui’s fourth in the past seven games, marking what can only be described as an underwhelming start to the season.

West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui pulled up injured after stamping the ground in anger.West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui pulled up injured after stamping the ground in anger.
West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui pulled up injured after stamping the ground in anger. | AFP via Getty Images

It comes after West Ham spent heavily in the transfer window, bringing in the likes of Niclas Fullkrug, Jean-Clair Todibo and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Amid the team’s collapse late into last night’s game, Lopetegui stamped the ground in frustration and actually hurt himself in the process, opting to sit down for the remainder of the game.

Speaking after the match, he said: “I have one little injury in my calf - I don’t think that we deserve this score. I think that we have been in the match, in a lot of moments, even better than them.

“I prefer not to talk about the referee. It is very clear for me the decisions have been against us and the key decisions. But in the end when we had chances to score we didn’t do. To win these kind of matches you have to stay close.”

West Ham are now out of the Carabao Cup and languishing in 14th in the Premier League

