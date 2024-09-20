Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold 'plans' to buy FC Nantes in Ligue 1

Can Trent Alexander-Arnold purchase FC Nantes? | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

A Liverpool star looks to purchase a club based in France.

Home grown Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold could soon make an unexpected move - the 25-year-old ‘intends’ to purchase Ligue 1 club FC Nantes.

This is according to a report from French outlet L’Equipe. This is not the first time Alexander-Arnold has expressed an interest in purchasing a major football club in France, as he has previously been linked with AS Saint-Etienne and Le Havre. As things stand, Nantes are denying all connections.

Furthermore, it is also not Alexander-Arnold’s first foray into sports business in France - he is a minority shareholder of Alpine F1 Team, France’s F1 team.

He, working alongside his father, Michael Arnold, has put forth an offer of £83.8 million to buy the club. They have already held three meetings with the club’s current owners, with the third taking place yesterday in London. The money is not all his own - he is working alongside a London-based investment firm, which his father works for.

Currently, Nantes are owned by French businessman Waldemar Kita, having bought the club in 2007. Under his stewardship, La Maison Jaune have won just a single trophy - the Coupe de France in 2022.

In addition to this, recent reports seem to suggest that he is no longer interested in being the owner of the club, which would bolster Alexander-Arnold’s chances of completing the purchase. As Kita is a deeply unpopular figure at the Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes supporters will likely shed few tears if he departs the club. Despite this, he will not leave until he is presented with an offer that will allow him to recoup his losses.