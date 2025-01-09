Ashley Young could end up playing against his son Tyler in the FA Cup tonight. | Getty Images

Footballer Ashley Young could find himself face-to-face with his son at Goodison Park tonight.

The FA Cup third round gets under way with three ties as Everton host Peterborough, Fulham entertain Watford and Sheffield United play Cardiff at Bramall Lane.

The match comes while manager Sean Dyche’s position is re-evaluated by Everton’s owners, with Jose Mourinho reportedly in the running to replace the Englishman.

But the Toffees’ tie could see former England international Ashley Young come up against his son Tyler, an 18-year-old midfielder who is on the books at Peterborough. A veteran of the game Ashley Young is no stranger to the FA Cup after lifting the trophy with Manchester United in 2016.

Now 39 years old, Young has gone from being a talented winger - albeit a one-trick-pony, famously cutting in on the left to cross with his right foot - to playing as a defender as he gets older, racking up more than 600 appearances in his career.

Now, his son Tyler has followed in his footballing footsteps. The 18-year-old has played for the likes of MK Dons and QPR, after rising through the ranks at Arsenal’s academy.

Speaking about the fixture tonight, Tyler said: “It means a lot, even to be playing against my dad, but even to play in the FA Cup, which has got so much history. If I was to nutmeg my dad he probably wouldn’t even say I was allowed back in the house.”

Ashley Young’s son, Tyler, plays for Peterborough in League One. | Joe Dent/theposh.com

Ashley added: “I saw that we’d been drawn against Peterborough and like I said for years, if there was any way that we could play against each other or play with each other, it would be the pinnacle of my career. It would eclipse everything I’ve done.”

It would be the first time a father and son have stepped out onto the pitch together in the history of the FA Cup, but there have been plenty of iconic father-son duos in sporting history.

Here are some of the most famous ones - including one duo who are actually now playing for the same team.

Ken Griffey Sr and Ken Griffey Jr

This Major League Baseball partnership stemmed from Griffey Sr’s illustrious and lengthy career. Spending most of it playing for the Cincinnati Reds - winning the World Series in 1975 and 1976 - he was a three-time All Star and a force to be reckoned with.

In 1990, he and Ken Griffey Jr made history by not only playing together for the Seattle Mariners, but scoring back-to-back home runs in a match too.

Alfie Haaland and Erling Haaland

Back in the world of Premier League football, this father-son duo never stepped onto the pitch together, but ended up playing at the same club - just a couple of decades apart.

Alfie Haaland played for Manchester City in the early 2000s, but his playing days were brought to an abrupt halt after a challenge from Man United’s Roy Keane damaged his knee, which later required surgery. Legal action was considered but Haaland had been playing with the injury for a few months prior, with Keane’s reckless challenge aggrevating that.

In 2022 Alfie’s son, Erling Haaland, joined Man City from Brorussia Dortmund. The Norwegian forward has been a sensational striker since he joined the club, scoring 111 goals in 125 games for the Premier League champions.

Jos Verstappen and Max Verstappen

Jos Verstappen’s Formula 1 career was about as exciting as you or I walking to the shops. In 107 races he scored two podiums - both with Benneton in his 1994 rookie season, while teammate Michael Schumacher romped away to win the world championship.

He then bounced around midfield and backmarker teams, driving for Simtek, Arrows and Minardi before calling it quits in 2003. By contrast, his son Max has seen far more success.

Joining the grid in 2015, Max Verstappen has gone on to win four consecutive world championships with Red Bull, while breaking records for the youngest winner, most wins in a season, most consecutive wins and the most championship points in a season - 575 in 2023.

LeBron James and Bronny James

LeBron James is one of the most recognisable names in the history of basketball. The 40-year-old is still one of the top players in the NBA - and one of the highest-paid too.

In fact, his career has been so long and illustrious that his son Bronny has grown up and followed in his dad’s footsteps. In October last year, the pair became the first father and son to play together in the NBA, helping the Los Angeles Lakers win their opening game of the season against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The moment sparked a standing ovation from the crowd as LeBron, speaking to his son, said: “You see the intensity, right? Just play carefree, though.

“Don’t worry about mistakes. Just go out and play hard.”