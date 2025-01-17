Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked by Manchester United in 2021.

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in talks to take over at Turkish club Besiktas.

Solskjaer has not held a coaching role since leaving Old Trafford in 2021 but is now negotiating with the Super Lig outfit, who have been without a head coach since letting Giovanni van Bronckhorst go last month.

The Norwegian has reportedly been in Istanbul to put the finishing touches to an 18-month deal, with Besiktas confirming the move was in progress in a brief statement.

“Negotiations have started with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the position of coach of our football team,” the Turkish club said.

Solskjaer has managed Molde in his home country on two separate occasions and also led Cardiff for a brief spell in 2014.

Should he take over at Besiktas, the 21-time league champions currently struggling in sixth place, he will come up against his predecessor as Red Devils boss. Jose Mourinho is currently in charge of Fenerbahce, who sit second in the table behind leaders Galatasaray.

Saturday’s home match against Samsunspor is likely to come too soon for Solskjaer, leaving interim coach Serdar Topraktepe in the dugout, but the 51-year-old could take charge of the Europa League clash against Athletic Bilbao in midweek.