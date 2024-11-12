Two Europa League sides have been ordered to play their upcoming game behind closed doors - and at a neutral location - after recent “incidents”.

Israeli Premier League side Tel Aviv’s last European game, against Ajax in Amsterdam, was marred by clashes between fans and pro-Palestinian protesters. Now, UEFA has stepped in to try and ensure this won’t happen again.

Footage that circled on social media after the game showed flag burning, hateful chanting and violence in the streets of the Dutch capital. Ajax won the game 5-0.

On November 28, Tel Aviv will take on Turkish side Besiktas, but neither side will be hosting the game. Instead, UEFA has ordered that the game be played behind closed doors (and so without fans) at a stadium in Hungary.

A supporter waves a Palestinian flag in front of police officers on the sidelines of the UEFA Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv. | Jeroen Jumelet / ANP / AFP via Getty Images

In a statement, Besiktas said: “In light of the recent incidents that occurred between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters, the match will take place without spectators. We kindly ask our supporters to cancel their travel plans for this match to avoid possible inconveniences.”

Besiktas are currently fifth in the Turkish Super Lig, despite striker Ciro Immobile being the league’s top goalscorer so far this season. Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side have won just one of their last five matches, and lost to Swedish side Malmo 2-1 in the Europa League last week.

At the time of publication, Maccabi Tel Aviv has not commented on these new arrangements.