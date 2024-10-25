Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Turkish side Fenerbahce in the Europa League last night - but it was Jose Mourinho who grabbed all the headlines.

The Portuguese coach, who has also previously managed Man United, was sent off by referee Clement Turpin for his antics on the touchline. It came after a collision between United’s Manuel Ugarte and Fenerbahce’s Bright Osayi-Samuel, which Mourinho viewed as a foul.

Osayi-Samuel was forced off injured but the referee ruled there was no foul - which was backed up by a VAR review. Mourinho charged down the touchline to have it out with one of the fourth officials, then argued with Turpin himself before being sent down the tunnel.

But it was his interview after the game with TNT Sports, where his tongue-in-cheek nature came to the fore, that has since drawn everyone’s attention.

In a sarcastic reply to his sending off, Mourinho said: “The referee told me something incredible - he said at the same time he could see the action in the box and my behaviour on the touchline. I congratulate him because he is absolutely incredible.

“During the game, 100 miles per hour, he had one eye on the penalty situation and one eye on my behaviour on the bench.

“That is why he is one of the best referees in the world.”

In the Europa League table, Manchester United are sat 21st, keeping the likes of Viktoria Pilzen and Elfsborg company. Reflecting on this, Mourinho added: “I know you will say will say Man Utd didn’t play well - but why didn’t they have shots, why weren’t they good enough? My players deserve credit for that performance.

“They will qualify. The point for them is a positive point. It is difficult to play here. Porto is the same. I think they did well. If they win the next match they have six. A point for them is positive.”