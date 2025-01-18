Denis Law was already a club legend for his goalscoring exploits - but it was a moment when he lined up for the opposition that proved the calibre of man he was.

After leaving Old Trafford in 1973, Law made the short journey across Manchester to Maine Road to join Manchester City.

Unlike a similar transfer these days, there was little resentment in Manchester over the move. But a game on the final day of the 1973/4 season saw it come into focus.

United had had a hopeless season. They had struggled all year and needed a win to survive. As luck would have it, the final game saw them take on City at Old Trafford, with Law named in the line-up. City’s manager was Tony Book, who died last week.

The game chugged on at 0-0 until the 81st minute when, as described by commentator Gerald Sinstadt, Law converted a cross from Francis Lee: “Lee... pulled across for Law. Denis has done it! And no elation there at all from Denis Law. He’ll not have scored a cheekier goal on this ground where he saw so many triumphs. We’ve got an invasion of the pitch which we could well do without.”

Denis Law turns grim-faced after scoring the goal he thought would relegate Manchester United in 1974. In the event United would have gone down even had they won the match | ESPN Classic / YouTube

Despite the fact that the improvised backheel finish would have stood up as a great goal in any era, Law looked ashen-faced, believing that his strike would relegate United. As it turned out, the Reds would have gone down anyway, but Law was not to known that.

The match was abandoned four minutes after the goal after several pitch invasions, and after a Football League review it was decided that the result would stand.

But United fans from the 1970s never forgot Law’s reaction - both the clear upset in his face and gentlemanly refusal to take any personal glory in the face of his former side’s misfortune. At that moment, despite having just scored against United, his place was sealed as a club legend.