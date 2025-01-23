Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal have been told in no uncertain terms to back off from their pursuit of a highly-rated Bundesliga striker.

The Gunners are eager to strengthen their attack after Gabriel Jesus suffered a season-ending injury, forcing the club to adjust its recruitment plans. Initially, Arsenal had planned to bring in reinforcements on a loan deal, but the loss of Jesus has led to a shift in strategy.

While Alexander Isak is a top target for manager Mikel Arteta, Newcastle are reportedly unwilling to part with their star forward for less than £150m. Meanwhile, Benjamin Sesko had also emerged as a key option. Arsenal had laid the groundwork for a potential transfer last summer, but the Slovenian striker chose to extend his stay with Leipzig instead.

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is wanted by Arsenal. | Getty Images

The 21-year-old is believed to have an agreement allowing him to leave in the summer if Leipzig receives an offer of around £60m. However, Arsenal are considering moving now, given their current challenges. Sesko showcased his talent by scoring in Leipzig’s 2-1 Champions League victory over Sporting Lisbon. Before the match, Leipzig manager Marco Rose reaffirmed the club’s stance on keeping the striker.

When asked by Sky Germany if Sesko was still unavailable for transfer this month, Rose said: “Yes, that’s still the case.”

Arsenal also maintain an interest in Wolves forward Matheus Cunha but are expected to face competition from clubs like Nottingham Forest, Chelsea, and Spurs for his signature.