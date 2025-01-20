Cole Palmer could miss tonight’s game against Wolves. | Getty Images

Cole Palmer is among four Chelsea players who may miss tonight’s Premier League match against Wolves.

Despite a commanding 5-0 victory over Morecambe in the FA Cup, Chelsea have struggled in the Premier League, failing to win in their last five matches. The Blues needed a last-minute equaliser from Reece James to secure a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth last week, and now host Wolves at Stamford bridge tonight (January 20).

In his pre-match press conference, manager Enzo Maresca revealed that Palmer, along with Enzo Fernandez, Levi Colwill, and Romeo Lavia, missed training on Friday, suggesting the busy holiday schedule could taking its toll on the squad.

Injury troubles have got so bad that the Blues have recalled Trevoh Chalobah from his loan spell at Crystal Palace, with the defender expected to slot straight into the starting XI tonight.

Maresca said: “Cole, Levi, Enzo, and Romeo were not in the session today, so those four players are doubts for Monday’s game because they picked up problems in the last game.

“Cole has an ankle issue. He was kicked in the first half of the last game. He didn’t train today, and we’re uncertain if he’ll be able to train tomorrow or in the next couple of days.

“The same goes for Enzo, Romeo, and Levi. We rely on Cole because he’s an important player - we prefer to have him in the team, but if he’s injured or facing any issues, we’ll have to find a solution.”