Chelsea recall Crystal Palace defender from loan as former Ipswich star returns to Stamford Bridge
Chelsea have activated a clause in the contract of Trevoh Chalobah, bringing him back to Stamford Bridge halfway through his loan spell with Crystal Palace.
It comes amid a difficult defensive spell for the Blues, having conceded twice to Bournemouth in a 2-2 last night (January 14) and previously conceding to Fulham, Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace in consecutive Premier League matches. This has been compounded by a defensive injury crisis that has forced the hand of manager Enzo Maresca.
Wesley Fofana has suffered a setback on his hamstring injury, and could be ruled out until the end of the season. Meanwhile, Benoit Badiashile is sidelined and Alex Disasi is being linked with a move away from the club.
Chalobah, who has made 12 appearances for Crystal Palace this season, will not feature in tonight’s (January 15) match against Leicester City.
Speaking previously about the loan arrangement, Palace manager Oliver Glasner said: “It's a little bit of a tricky situation - Chelsea has the possibility to call him back from loan.
“There is a little bit of uncertainty at the moment over whether they will do it. We need clarity and he needs clarity, so that's the situation and let's see.”
