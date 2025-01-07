Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Chelsea’s academy graduates could soon be homeward bound after a lengthy transfer saga last year.

Last summer, a rumour that ran throughout most of the transfer window was Marc Guehi’s potential move to Newcastle United. The Crystal Palace defender and England international was the subject of multiple bids from the Magpies, but a move never materialised.

Now, Crystal Palace’s captain has been linked to a move away from Selhurst Park once again.

According to The Standard, Chelsea are exploring the possibility of bringing Guehi back to the club he rose through the ranks of as a youngster. The 24-year-old is in the final 18 months of his Crystal Palace contract, and there are no signs of negotiations taking place for an extension.

Marc Guehi was on the verge of leaving Crystal Palace last summer. | Getty Images

Chelsea currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, while Crystal Palace are down in 15th; defending has been the main issue for the Blues so far this season, who haven’t been as solid as those teams above them (Nottingham Forest, Arsenal and Liverpool).

Their defensive situation has also been worsened by injuries, with Wesley Fofana set to miss the rest of the season and Benoit Badiashile also sidelined for at least a month.

In his previous stint at Stamford Bridge, Guehi earned just two senior appearances, despite impressing alongside the likes of Conor Gallagher, Billy Gilmour and Tyrique Lamptey. He went on loan to Swansea before joining Crystal Palace for £18m in 2021.