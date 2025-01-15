Barcelona defender 'snubs' Arsenal move after discussion with former Chelsea star

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was keen on signing this defender in the January transfer window. | AFP via Getty Images

One of Arsenal’s top transfer targets has been convinced to stay put - by the former player of a fierce rival.

Having been sidelined at the Nou Camp via injury, central defender Ronald Araujo seemed destined to leave the club.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a big fan of the Uruguayan, and was thought to be preparing a bid to bring him to the Emirates. While a highly rated and versatile defender, capable of also playing at right back, he was also wanted by Serie A giants Juventus.

After making an opening offer, which was rejected, Arsenal reportedly “raised their bid” according to Football365. But now, the move appears to be off after Araujo spoke with a former Chelsea player - who has convinced him to stay put.

The Chelsea star in question is Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco. The former Portuguese midfielder spent two seasons at Stamford Bridge, moving there from Barcelona in 2008. He is one of the only players in history to win the Champions League with more than one club, lifting the trophy with Porto in 2004 and Barcelona in 2006.

According to Mundo Deportivo, his conversation with Araujo might have been enough to not only make him stay, but to commit his future to the Spanish giants too.

Writing for the outlet, Fernando Polo said: “Araujo was still determined to leave the club - but Barca has fought for his continuity and Deco, the sporting director, has insisted a lot for him to change his mind. As a result of this insistence, the second Barca captain has reconsidered his position and is now close to staying.

“A continuity that could even lead to a renewal that could even take place shortly. Joan Laporta already mentioned Deco as the person who best knew how the Araujo issue was and added that solutions were being sought to satisfy all parties.”