Arsenal appear to have secured a significant transfer coup, with highly sought-after midfielder Martin Zubimendi set to join the north London club next season.

It has been well documented that Arsenal have been long-term suitors of the Real Socidead midfielder, failing in attempts to buy the Spaniard in the last two summers but the Gunners seem to have finally landed their man.

It is being widely reported that Arsenal plan to trigger the midfielders £51m release clause in the summer after agreeing personal terms with the 25 year-olds.

It seemed like Zubimendi would stay at Real Sociedad after he rejected moves to Liverpool, Manchester City, Barcelona and even Arsenal previously.

But in a stunning turn of events, the midfielder now looks set to be linking up with fellow Spaniard Mikel Arteta, who is believed to have played a pivotal role in convincing Zubimendi to join the Gunners.

Zubimendi recently played a starring role at the Euros this summer, contributing to Spain’s triumph, and made a notable impact as a substitute in the second half of the final against England.

Real Sociedad insisted that he stays at the Basque club for the remainder of the season but this will come as a big boost for Arsenal for next season.

With the futures of Arsenal midfielders Jorginho and Partey uncertain, it remains unclear whether Zubimendi is being brought in as their replacement.

At 25, Zubimendi is regarded as one of the top midfield talents in European football and plays a pivotal role for the Spanish National Team.

When asked in his press conference ahead of their upcoming north London Derby Arteta said: ‘We are actively looking in the market to improve the squad. That’s been like that since day one.

'It would be naive not to do that. It’s an opportunity to improve the squad. We are looking. We are trying. Let’s see what we can do.’